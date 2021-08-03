Naples-based Hoffmann acquired Minnesota-based millwork company

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings (CHS), a consolidation platform backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired the inventory and select North American operating assets of American Hotel Register Company (American Hotel), including American Hotel’s Registry brand. Since 1865, American Hotel has supported the growth of the hospitality industry with more than 70,000 products. In 2017, HCI entered into the hospitality supply business with the purchase of Amtex and its Infinti and Hotelo brands, which have a strong presence in the value and mid-tier hotel markets. Following the transaction, CHS, with the newly acquired assets of American Hotel and its Amtex business, will create a hospitality supply platform that will enhance its market share, expand the product portfolio and improve customer engagements through its national fulfillment and salesforce coverage, the company reports. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.