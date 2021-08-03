Cancel
Naples-based Hoffmann acquired Minnesota-based millwork company

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples-based Hoffmann Family of Companies has acquired Minnesota-based Ferche Millwork and its brands, including Ferche Frames, Firerated Frames, Ferche Lumber and 87 acres of land in Rice, Minnesota, and Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. Since 1958, Ferche Millwork has been internationally recognized for providing high-quality standard moldings and veneer millwork and is a leader in hardwood moldings in North America. Ferche Millwork produces more than 13,000 products per year and continues to grow. Ferche leadership and employees will continue with the company, which is hiring for multiple positions that can be found on the Hoffmann Family of Companies job board online.

