Massey and Brewster Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team that included senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia University women's soccer team.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive honor. She also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors last season after starting all 14 matches and leading the team with 1,300 minutes of total game action.

This is the first preseason honor for Massey. She made 10 starts last season, logging 920 minutes in goal and recording a pair of shutouts, notching a season record of 7-2-1, and finishing the year with nine goals allowed, 16 saves and a 0.88 goals-against average.

Oklahoma State led all Big 12 schools with three selections. Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia each had two honorees, while Kansas State and Texas Tech had one selection apiece. Eleven of the 13 individuals on the preseason team were 2020 All-Big 12 performers. The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was selected by the league’s 10 head coaches, and they were not allowed to vote for their own players.

