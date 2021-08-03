NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD Heads to Digital on September 21st, 2021 and Blu-ray / DVD on October 5th, 2021

The Action-Packed, Martial Arts Extravaganza featuring the Kick Ass Return of Jade Leung hits Digital, Blu-ray & DVD August 24 with an English Dub. THE FATAL RAID, hitting Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD August 24 from Well Go USA Entertainment, “…brings back the ‘girls with guns’ sub-genre of Asian action cinema with a bang.” Action icon Jade Leung (Black Cat, Enemy Shadow) “makes an impressive return” (Asian Action Pulse) alongside a stellar cast including Patrick Tam (All’s Well End’s Well, Ip Man 3, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy), Min-Chen Lin (Vampire Cleanup Department), Jeana Ho (iGirl), Michael Tong (Man of Tai Chi, God of War), and Kristy Yeung (Good Bye, My Princess; Detective Dee’s Hell Road). In THE FATAL RAID, two elite police teams undertake a secret operation tracking a dangerous gang across the border into Macau, ending in a deadly firefight. Twenty years later, an escort mission brings the survivors back to the scene—and an unwelcome reunion.
