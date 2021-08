Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he hasn't seen any separation in the competition between Bridgewater and Drew Lock, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Lock got the first snap of training camp, but with the stipulation that Bridgewater would take just as many reps with the starters this summer. While that may be the case for a few more weeks, the Broncos eventually will want to focus on preparing one or the other for Week 1 against the Giants. Until then, we'll look for any possible signs of one QB moving ahead of the other in their battle for the starting job.