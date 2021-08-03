Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Manager Dusty Baker Expects ‘Hostile’ Fans At Dodger Stadium

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an off day on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers resume play when they host the Houston Astros in the opener of one of the most highly anticipated series of the season. Houston's visit to Dodger Stadium is just their second since the organization's World Series cheating scandal was uncovered, and first with fans in attendance. When the teams played last season, it took place in an empty ballpark due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Hostile Fans#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBdallassun.com

Astros prepare for unwelcome greeting by Dodgers, fans

Two of the best teams in baseball will meet Tuesday in a potential World Series preview, and the subplot figures to carry at least as much intrigue, if not more. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will match up for a second consecutive season since the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal was unearthed, although games Tuesday and Wednesday at Los Angeles will have a far different feel than the meetings in 2020 possessed.
MLBABC13 Houston

Dodgers fans throw inflatable trash cans at Astros' Altuve and Correa

LOS ANGELES -- Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros couldn't quiet the hecklers at Dodger Stadium, but they silenced the Los Angeles hitters. McCullers threw 6 2/3 impressive innings in a 3-0 victory Tuesday night before the largest crowd in the majors this season - 52,692 fans, many who came to hammer the Houston players.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lance McCullers was so pumped for Yordan Alvarez’s huge home run

Yordan Alvarez blasted a huge home run on Tuesday night, and Lance McCullers loved it. Alvarez broke open a 1-0 game with a huge 2-run home run for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning. The clean-up hitter admired his work after the home run, and the dinger left his teammates fire dup.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' return to L.A. met with hostile reception from Dodgers fans

LOS ANGELES — Before a crowd arrived to torment the visitors, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy grabbed a bat in the third-base dugout. A few teammates stood around the batting cage while taking early batting practice. Quiet enveloped Dodger Stadium for what felt like the only time Tuesday night. “Curveball,”...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros silence Dodgers, fans in series-opening shutout

LOS ANGELES — The Astros are turning animosity into an advantage. Life in other ballparks is brutal. No end to the adversity appears in sight. This is life for baseball’s most loathed team, a title few wish to embrace but even fewer can feed off. Houston is hellbent on doing both. Dodger Stadium delivered an atmosphere more suited for combat than a non-contact sport. The Astros did not acknowledge the abuse. Their only response is the result.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Fans take their swings but Dodgers come up empty in loss to Astros

Batting practice home runs and even foul balls – like the one in the first inning by Jose Altuve (one of only four Astros who participated in the tainted 2017 World Series still on their active roster) – were thrown back onto the field by angry Dodger fans. The game was interrupted multiple times when inflatable trash cans bouncing around in the pavilions landed in play on the warning track.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers fans let Astros hear it with largest MLB crowd of 2021

Dodgers fans waited a long time to let José Altuve and the Houston Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series championship. And they didn't waste any time letting the Astros hear it Tuesday night. The crowd in the upper deck and bleachers shouted "Cheaters!
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Boos, trash rain onto field at Dodgers-Astros game at Dodger Stadium

"That was a playoff atmosphere," Astros manager Dusty Baker said via ESPN. "These fans are in love with the Dodgers. I was here, and they indeed bleed Dodger Blue." Baker knows a thing or two about this fan base, having played for the Dodgers for a decade and then coaching the rival San Francisco Giants in the 90s.
MLBouresquina.com

Astros Not Intimidated by Trashy Dodgers Fans

Astros reliever Ryne Stanek had front row seat to the ugly drama. The Astros have dealt with death threats since February 2020. The players and even owner Jim Crane have received those threats. They’ve dealt with jeers and ridicule – some cute, others crude – since it was revealed that they stole signs on their way to the 2017 World Series title.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Houston Astros Beat Dodgers Despite Awesome Chants

The Houston Astros rolled into Los Angeles to play the Dodgers for a quick two-game series on Tuesday. The Astros beat LA, 3-0, which is shocking when you find out that some fans came armed with chants that should have cut right into the very souls of the Astros players.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer Excited For ‘Crazy’ Dodgers Debut Against Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball with their blockbuster to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline, adding even more star power to a roster that already was considered to be one of the deepest in the sport. Scherzer joined his new teammates in Arizona on Sunday and likely will make his Dodgers debut on Wednesday against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers-Astros preview: Walker Buehler’s innings, AJ Pollock’s hot streak, and more

The Dodgers host the Astros at Dodger Stadium in one of the most anticipated series of the season, for several reasons. Los Angeles is sending their pitching best to the mound in the two-game series, with Walker Buehler starting the opener on Tuesday and Max Scherzer making his Dodgers debut on Wednesday. Let's look at some notes heading into the series opener.
MLBdailydodgers.com

On deck: Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76). Astros (64-42) update: Michael Brantley, who has hit . for 47) since the All-Star break and leads the majors with a .
MLBwgnradio.com

Astros weather raucous crowd, blank Dodgers 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP)Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 – the largest in the majors this season – had waited a long time to let Jose...
MLBSeattle Times

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy