Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Bear Cast: Fall Camp Preview, two new commits, and NBA draft recap

By By Grayson Grundhoefer
sicem365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts Craig Smoak and Grayson Grundhoefer discuss the latest news in Baylor sports. 20:07 - Jeremy Patton‍ and Reggie Bush II‍ commit.

sicem365.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Bear#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Free Agency Decision

The biggest name from this year’s free agency class is finally off the board. On Friday afternoon, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard made his decision. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Leonard. The terms of his new deal are still being discussed. It’ll be interesting to see if Leonard signs a short-term deal or opts for a lengthier contract.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Blasts Dennis Schroder After Rejecting Contract Extension With Lakers: Now You Are The Disaster Of Your Own Game Plan. You Don’t Know What You’re Going To Do."

We're always hearing how we should bet on ourselves and not settle for less than what we're worth. But we should also back up our talk with our actions. That wasn't the case with Dennis Schroder, who turned down a couple of contract extension offers from the Los Angeles Lakers because he thought he deserved a bigger role and paycheck, and now he's not getting any attention in free agency at all.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photo: Ezekiel Elliott Looks Different Heading Into 2021 Season

Every summer we hear NFL players are coming into camp in the best shape of their lives. In the case of Ezekiel Elliott, it might actually be true. Coming off a disappointing 2020 season, it appears Elliott has focused on slimming down and getting shredded. Last week, he posted a shirtless training photo that went viral, showing off his new frame.
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBANBA

Washington acquires six players in five-team trade

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets; guard Aaron Holiday, the rights to forward Isaiah Todd and cash considerations from the Indiana Pacers; and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-team trade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
NBANBA

Golden State Warriors 2021 NBA Draft Preview

Weeks of preparation have come down to one night in Brooklyn, New York. Dub Nation, get ready for Thursday’s Draft, presented by Oracle!. The Warriors were fortunate enough to receive not one but two “lottery picks” during last month’s NBA Draft Lottery. This means the team currently owns two rookie selections within the top 14 slots of the draft. The Warriors currently don’t have a second round selection, making those two lottery selections the team’s only two picks out of the 60 that will be made on Thursday.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
NBAchatsports.com

Cash Considerations Podcast: 2021 NBA Draft preview

NBA Draft expert Jon Chepkevich joined Cash Considerations to preview Thursday’s draft. After briefly going over the latest Bulls rumors, we discuss the overall quality of this draft and some of the players at the top. We then go through a bunch of names the Bulls should be eyeing at No. 38 and touch on some other notable names as well. There’s also talk about 2020 draftees Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic.
NBAScarlet Nation

McDonald's Nuggets: Top NBA draft picks, Commit of the Week, more

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses his draft board for the upcoming NBA Draft plus the top commitments of the week. STARTING FIVE: Top five NBA Draft picks, plus a sleeper pick. We’re just six days away from the 2021 NBA Draft and it’s mostly been...
NBABleacher Report

Knicks' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks had a 2020-21 season worth celebrating. In one year's time, they made the leap from Eastern Conference afterthought to its No. 4 seed. But the NBA's accelerated calendar for the 2021 offseason leaves no time for celebration. That's just as well, since the 'Bockers should already be busy identifying ways to further their climb up the league's ladder.
NBACanis Hoopus

2021 NBA Draft Preview: Diamonds in the Rough — Guards

The 2021 NBA Draft is shaping up to be much less exciting than it was in 2020 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves do not have a single pick in this year’s draft, which isn’t great for a team that finished with the sixth-worst record in the league. This team has some serious holes to fill in the rotation, and this is a front office that prides itself on being active and making moves. While I don’t think we’ll get a revelatory trade up into the first round, I do expect the Timberwolves to either get into the second round or make some moves on the undrafted market.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Volatile Receiver Cost Bears Two Draft Picks

The long-rumored Bears trade of slot receiver Anthony Miller has finally happened. Miller has been traded to the Houston Texans for a late-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The pick wasn't specified in the report and the Bears have not commented on the deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy