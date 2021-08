What’s up everyone? The show is back on this fine Wednesday with Spenny, Jake and Kyle coming to you live from the Jeremy Butler Memorial Studio. After a nice dinner, the guys retreated back to the pad to talk all things news in the last few days, including Kyle’s move out East, Gus Edwards testing positive for COVID 19, and Lamar Jackson’s interview with The Lounge podcast. After that, they get into some discussion topics such as players we’re excited to see in camp, storylines we’re tracking throughout it, and some big thoughts as we head into training camp proper. Thanks as always for listening, and we’ll talk to you all later in the week.