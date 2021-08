Team USA was so psyched to hear that 18-year-old Sunisa Lee won an Olympic gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around competition. Her family were beyond ecstatic the moment they saw her on TV, as you can see in this exciting (and loud!) video. Now we can see in this TikTok that she's "on top of the world rn," celebrating with a solo dance party with her gold medal after enjoying a few slices of pizza. Her first Olympics, and she wins a gold medal! We're dancing along with you, Suni!