Auction 109: Day Six of FCC Bidding Yields Clues

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth day of active bidding in the FCC’s “Auction 109” concludes with the 26th round of activity, a 30-minute window between 4:30pm-5pm Eastern. Six more rounds of bidding are on the slate for Wednesday (8/4). What’s the current snapshot from Washington? The nation’s No. 1 owner of radio stations...

EconomyWarren Times Observer

A bid for better tax auctions

A change in bidding procedures for those who want to buy properties at the county’s Tax Claim Auction is a common-sense move that should have been made years ago. Prospective bidders will no longer be able to show up and bid. Instead, they will go through a registration process that will allow municipalities to approve or object to specific bidders. That process has to be completed 10 days before the tax sale so that the list of registered bidders can be spread to area officials and be reviewed.
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

DirecTV breaks free from AT&T

Six years after AT&T swallowed DirecTV with ambitious plans to modernize the satellite TV business, the telephone company has retreated, returning DirecTV to its roots as a stand-alone company. On Monday, AT&T completed its spinoff of DirecTV, taking $7.1 billion in cash and 70% interest in the new DirecTV. Private...
California StatePosted by
@wearemitu

Undocumented California Man Struggled To Cash In On His $750,000 Lottery Prize Because He Couldn’t Open Bank Account

Imagine having the luck to buy a winning scratch-off lottery ticket – worth $750,000 – but then finding out the banks won’t accept your identity documents and, therefore, won’t cash your big check. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one man in California after buying the winning ticket at a California liquor store last year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Politicskxoradio.com

FCC Applications

Neither Station KXO(AM) nor Station KXO-FM has pending before the Federal Communications Commission (the FCC) any application with respect to which § 73.3580 of the FCC’s Rules and Regulations requires the giving of On-Line Local Public Notice. This page is accurate as of, and was last updated on, July 27,...
U.S. PoliticsRadio Business Report

Big Four Affiliates Groups Seek FCC Clarification on Foreign ID Rules

The affiliates associations for ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX television stations have collectively filed a petition for clarification of the FCC’s Report and Order on its sponsorship identification requirements for foreign government-provided programming on broadcast UHF and/or VHF facilities. The joint petition was filed July 19, and the FCC’s Media...
LifestyleNewsweek

Teen Auctions Off Puffy Dorito on eBay With Bids Coming in at $73,000

An Australian teenager is auctioning off a misshapen snack item for a potentially huge sum of money. On Monday, 13-year-old Rylee Stuart was eating a $3 AUD bag of Doritos when she found a chip that differed in appearance from the others. The chip was puffy rather than flat and decidedly three-dimensional as a result.
NFLlegalsportsreport.com

Mobile NY Sports Betting Bids Due Monday As Regulator Drops Final Clues

Hopeful entrants into the mobile NY sports betting market now have all the information they can get from the state’s gaming regulators. The fourth and final round of questions and answers posted to the New York State Gaming Commission‘s website Monday morning. Regulators hit Monday’s deadline with ample time to spare. That was unlike the previous Q&A round, or even the RFA itself, which was eight days late.
Mifflin County, PASentinel

Changes to tax claim auction bidding process should lead to improvement

A change in bidding procedures for those who want to buy properties at counties’ tax claim auctions is a common-sense move that should have been made years ago. As outlined during Thursday’s meeting of the Mifflin County Commissioners, prospective bidders will no longer be able to show up and bid. Instead, they will go through a registration process that will allow municipalities to approve or object to specific bidders. That process has to be completed 10 days before the tax sale so that the list of registered bidders can be spread to area officials and be reviewed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly higher after soft auction; risk tone still positive

* U.S. Q2 advance GDP lower than expected * U.S. initial jobless claims were higher than forecast * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits new record low * U.S. 7-year note auction was worst in four months -analyst (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Thursday, but were below their peaks for the day, after a soft 7-year note auction added to the positive risk tone which persisted all day despite weaker-than-expected U.S. data. Overall, U.S. yields have been on a downward trajectory over the last couple of months. Since mid-May, U.S. 10-year yields have fallen about 40 basis points. A Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday that suggested the U.S. central bank is inching closer to reducing its asset purchases had limited impact on the market, as yields stalled. A Fed tapering would typically reduce the appeal of Treasuries, pushing yields higher. "The Fed thinks they can taper and the economy can keep growing," said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Philadelphia. "They think they can hike rates and the economy can keep growing and they can hike more. I don't think the bond market is buying it," he added. Treasury yields initially fell on Thursday after the release of softer-than-forecast U.S. economic data, but came slightly back up. The advance estimate for U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter showed the economy grew at a 6.5% annualized rate, lower than market forecasts for an 8.5% rise. In a separate report, U.S. initial jobless claims were at 400,000 for the latest week, higher than consensus expectations of 380,000. U.S. stocks looked past the U.S. data, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh intraday record highs earlier due in part to a slate of strong corporate earnings reports. Upbeat Chinese news on regulation that pushed their shares higher added to the sanguine mood on Wall Street, as did strong European economic reports on euro zone investor sentiment and German inflation. Thursday's U.S. 7-year auction was lackluster, with a yield of 1.05%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline of 1.042%, suggesting that investors wanted a little more yield to take the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.23, below both the 2.36 last month and what analysts said was the 2.33 average. "Bid to cover at 2.23x reflected a preference for either 5s or 7s in this environment," Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said in a research note after the auction. "Dealers are not stepping up this week, with a share of only 22.2%. It's the worst 7-year auction in four months." In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up a little at 1.267%. U.S. 30-year yields were little changed at 1.913% from Wednesday's 1.911%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year note yields were slightly higher at 1.024% In other parts of the Treasury market, the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a fresh record low of -1.175%, as investors priced in higher inflation going forward. Penn Mutual's Ren said the record low yields on 10-year TIPS, also known as real yields, is a "pessimistic signal" on the economy. July 29 Thursday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-217/256 0.2015 -0.009 Three-year note 100-4/256 0.3697 -0.016 Five-year note 99-124/256 0.7303 -0.010 Seven-year note 101-128/256 1.0248 0.005 10-year note 103-76/256 1.2659 0.003 20-year bond 106-236/256 1.8314 0.000 30-year bond 110-128/256 1.9111 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.75 1.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Sonya Hepinstall)
TechnologyRadio Business Report

Microsoft Seeks A FCC Relook On Rules Governing DTS

Microsoft Corporation has asked the FCC to take another look at an Order that revised its rules governing Distributed Transmission Systems (DTS). That action led the NAB and the association representing the interests of public television stations across the U.S. to formally respond by assailing Microsoft’s request.
EntertainmentRadio Business Report

A Final Goodbye for Quincy, Oakley

On January 7, Illinois-based broadcast media operation Quincy Media Inc., owner of 24 over-the-air TV stations, confirmed that it was “considering” a sale of all of its assets. Less than one month later, a buyer emerged. With today’s closing bell on Wall Street, the mega-deal was officially done. Gray Television...
Financial ReportsRadio Business Report

With Music City Land Sale Done, Cumulus Poised For Full Recovery

One year ago, Cumulus Media‘s stock price was six cents below the $4 mark, a far cry from the $20.90 closing value seen in late August 2018, just weeks after CMLS began trading on the Nasdaq GlobalMarket following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Today, despite some softness...

