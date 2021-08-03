Calhoun scholarships created to fill labor void

Calhoun Community College is allocating more than $250,000 in new scholarships to help fill skilled labor positions.

The newly created Career Development Scholarship will provide funding for students pursuing degrees and certificates in programs designed for direct entry into the workforce. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more job openings in skilled labor positions than there are people trained to fill the positions.

The Calhoun Community College Advisory Committee has identified 23 divisions for scholarships, some of which include business administration, music technology, welding and a number of health and career tech programs.

These scholarships will help pay tuition and fees for students ready to enter the workforce through the college’s Career and Technical Education programs. Scholarship awards will range from $2,000 to $4,940 per student.

The deadline to apply for the Career Development Scholarship is Aug. 10. More information about the scholarship is at www.calhoun.edu/CareerDev.