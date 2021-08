Editor's note: Tim Tinnesz is head of school at St. Timothy's School in Raleigh. As we approach another back-to-school season with a pandemic not yet fully behind us, if we take the lessons of 2020-2021 to heart, our children and our schools will thrive in the year ahead. Here are three of the many lessons I’ve learned that give me hope as the 2021-22 school year kicks off.