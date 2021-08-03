The First Poster for “American Crime Story: Impeachment” is Here and Holy Monica!

If you're like us, you've already checked out this week's episode of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories. But for the sake of objective viewing, we always screen an episode a second time through a more critical eye. With "The Naughty List", this practice is especially important because our first screening was all about our appreciation for the greatness that is Danny Trejo (as Santa, no less!). Directed by Max Winkler and written by Manny Coto, "The Naughty List" finds a group of influencers not winning too many fans after posting a video online they probably should've never posted. This episode's cast also includes Charles Melton (Wyatt), Nico Greetham (Zinn), Dyllón Burnside (Michael), Kevin McHale (Barry), Taneka Johnson (Detective Gibbs), and Rowland Akinduro (D.J.). And just like the previous outings, the tone for this week's episode starts at the very beginning.
