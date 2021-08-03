The First Poster for “American Crime Story: Impeachment” is Here and Holy Monica!

Production on "Part 2" of FX's American Horror Story Season 10 "Double Feature" has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case as well as potential exposure to the virus, with the positive test (an actor on the horror anthology series) occurring in "Zone A" of the COVID production protocol that was in place. One of the dozens of productions impacted by the pandemic last year, AHS returned to filming in December 2020 and has completed work on "Part 1" (set to premiere on FX beginning August 25). Variety reached out to Disney and FX, but requests for comment have so far gone unanswered (with the shutdown expected to last at least until the end of this week). The news comes as Los Angeles County faces a rise in COVID cases as well as a new indoor mask mandate "regardless of vaccination status" being implemented by the county's Department of Public Health this past week.