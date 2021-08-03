SC Sales Tax Free Weekend is Aug. 6-8

It started in 2000 and it happens again this weekend when South Carolinians can enjoy tax-free shopping for 72 hours. From 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 until midnight on Aug. 8, a variety of items will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and applicable local taxes during SC Sales Tax Free Weekend 2021. Tax-free items range from clothing and shoes to school supplies and computer hardware and software. And eligible items are tax-free whether they are purchased in-store or online.