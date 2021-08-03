Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois woman charged in YNP case, faces up to a year in prison, $10,000 in fines

By Buckrail @ Caroline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYELLOWSTONE, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Illinois woman has been charged with two wildlife violations stemming from an incident captured on camera in May. Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced two charges against the individual yesterday. The Illinois woman was charged with one count of willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife.

#Prison#Ynp
