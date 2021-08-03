Find More Than 1,000 Beads At Mardi Gras Beads Factory, The Largest Discount Mardi Gras Bead Store In Louisiana

You can’t celebrate Mardi Gras without Mardi Gras beads. And if you want some beads at a great price, look no further than the Mardi Gras Beads Factory in Bridge City! A visit here will put you in a festive mood as you find everything you need to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Purple, green, and gold are traditional bead colors for Mardi Gras.

This store offers all the wholesale products you need to celebrate just about anything. They will even customize items for their patrons.

Pick out a boa to compliment your Mardi Gras outfit.

So many beads! The Factory specializes in both throw and specialty beads.

Mardi Gras Beads Factory offers many deals throughout the store on top of their already low, competitive prices. Saving money while shopping is always worth a trip!

Choosing the perfect outfit and dressing up for the most exciting time of year in Louisiana is always fun.

Purple represents justice, green is faith, and gold is power. Find those colors and so many more at the Mardi Gras Bead Supply Factory!You can find one in just about any color of the rainbow and beyond!They also carry many other items like masks, light-up LED sticks, headwear, and plush toys.Some customers actually drive hours to shop here. And not only does the store offer many amazing options, but the customer service here can't be beat.Get your most festive gear here at Mardi Gras Beads Factory and don't forget your mask!

Let the festivities begin with a trip to Mardi Gras Beads Factory. Find the perfect accessories for your outfit and, of course, your Mardi Gras beads! For more information like location and hours, visit its Facebook page .

