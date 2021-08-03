Americans’ Homeownership Hopes Endure

The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s Homeownership Rate was at 65.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021. This is down from both the previous quarter’s 65.6 percent, and a year earlier when it was reported at 67.9 percent. However, the Bureau cautions,” When interpreting these estimates and comparing with prior quarters and years, data users should understand and consider changes in data collection operations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, data users should apply caution when interpreting estimates of year-to-year changes because the extent of changes in data collection operations may differ across time.”