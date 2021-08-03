Americans’ Homeownership Hopes Endure
The latest report from the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) suggests prospective borrowers might be discouraged by the state of today's market, which includes high prices, intense competition, and a shortage of available, affordable inventory. Still, some 17% of Americans plan to purchase a home within the year, according to NAHB's Housing Trends Report (HTR), covering data collected June 16-20. The last, and only, other time the share of prospective buyers stood at 17% was in the first quarter of 2018, the researchers noted.dsnews.com
