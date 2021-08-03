Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Americans’ Homeownership Hopes Endure

dsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report from the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) suggests prospective borrowers might be discouraged by the state of today's market, which includes high prices, intense competition, and a shortage of available, affordable inventory. Still, some 17% of Americans plan to purchase a home within the year, according to NAHB's Housing Trends Report (HTR), covering data collected June 16-20. The last, and only, other time the share of prospective buyers stood at 17% was in the first quarter of 2018, the researchers noted.

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Homeownership#Nahb#Htr#The Housing Trends Report#Q420#Q221#Nar#Eyeonhousing Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateetftrends.com

I grew up in this tiny house that just sold for $430k

My colleague, Chris Reilly, nearly spat coffee on his laptop when I showed him the house my mom just sold. This was the house I grew up in. It gets damp and moldy in the winter. The walls have water damage. The paint is peeling. And it’s tiny—with two rooms...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Return to Work Begins to Impact Housing Demand

The suburban shift resulting from the pandemic continues, but for the first time since early 2020, interest in urban areas is notably up. Homebuyers today look to outlying metros for more space and affordability because many no longer need to worry about proximity to the office. Rents in the largest U.S. cities have increased 11.4% just this year whereas typical rent growth averages at 3.3%, says Realtor.com. With companies returning to the office, there’s been an uptick in buyers looking for real estate in cities.
Real Estateamymcleod.net

The New Housing Crisis: Are First-Time Buyers Being Priced Out of Homeownership?

Anyone who’s seen desperate buyers sizing up one another in the lines for open houses that sometimes stretch for blocks—or, worse, anxiously stood in one of those queues themselves—knows that today’s housing market has become brutally competitive. Prices for homes for sale have risen to previously unthinkable heights due to a severe housing shortage. Even with the market beginning to settle down, bidding wars are still the norm for the most desirable homes.
Real Estateatlantaagentmagazine.com

Obstacles and opportunities to growing hispanic homeownership

It is important to preface a discussion about obstacles in Hispanic homeownership by emphasizing that Latinos are the only ethnic group to have had six years of continued homeownership growth. Nonetheless, by far the greatest obstacle to homeownership is low housing inventory. Over the past decade, Latinos have accounted for...
Marketseyeonhousing.org

Second Quarter of 2021 Homeownership Rate at 65.4%

The Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey (CPS/HVS) reported the U.S. homeownership rate declined to 65.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to prior reports, the data was affected less significantly by the pandemic, since in-person interviews were back in 99% of the sample area. The national homeowner vacancy rate stayed at a record low of 0.9%, while the rental vacancy rate decreased to 6.2%.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Homeownership Rate Slips, but Remains Higher than Pre-Pandemic

The homeownership rate reached 65.4% in the second quarter 2021, a 0.2% slide from the first quarter, and 2.5 percentage points below the level from one year ago. Affordability remains a hallmark of areas with high homeownership rates with the Midwest (70.7%) and South (67.1%) topping the list. While homeownership rates declined in the South and Northeast, they rose in the Midwest and West from last quarter. Homeownership rates this quarter were also slightly higher for non-hispanic white Americans and those 65 and older.
Real Estatedsnews.com

The American Dream: Barriers and Hope

While the coronavirus pandemic thwarted homeownership plans for many young adults, a study published last week showed that it was just one of many factors causing millennials, the housing market's largest demographic of consumers, to pause plans to pursue the American Dream. Even putting the massive effects of COVID-19 aside,...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Barriers to Millennial Homeownership Mounting

While the coronavirus pandemic thwarted homeownership plans for many young adults, a study published last week showed that it was just one of many factors causing millennials, the housing market's largest demographic of consumers, to pause plans to pursue the American Dream. Even putting the massive effects of COVID-19 aside,...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: Case-Shiller House Prices, Q2 Housing Vacancies and Homeownership

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: MBS RECAP: Slow Monday, But Late Warning Shots. It was a slow trading day for the most part until the last 90 minutes. ... As the day wound down, yields bumped up to the highs--right in line with the 1.295% technical level--and MBS coughed up a quick eighth of a point. That was enough for several lenders to reprice for the worse even though the weakness doesn't speak to any bigger picture issues. ... [30 year fixed 2.86%]
Real EstateNew Pittsburgh Courier

The Carr Report: Get your financial house in order first, then seek homeownership!

We all need a place to stay. There’s no place like home! Purchasing a home is the single largest financial transaction most people will ever make. It’s often the largest household expense. It’s better to own your home than it is to be a forever renter. If you don’t do your homework before becoming a homeowner, homeownership can be the single largest financial mistake you ever make.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Affordable Properties Remain Out of Reach

covering 22 listing-derived metrics and comparing data between July 2020 and July 2021, has found that the while the nation’s housing supply remains a detriment for the market, net new listings and the number of listings under contract shrinking is a positive sign that is rectifying itself. In terms...
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

U.S. average mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.77%

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, with the average for the key 30-year home loan below 3 percent for the sixth straight week. Uncertainty over the surging delta coronavirus variant and its potential effect on the U.S. economic recovery remained as a backdrop suppressing mortgage rates.
Real Estatepulse2.com

Homeownership Assistance Company Landis Raises $165 Million

Landis — a startup that utilizes data science to help renters reach homeownership — announced recently that it closed $165 million in debt and Series A. Landis — a startup that utilizes data science to help renters reach homeownership — announced recently that it closed $165 million in debt and Series A equity financing. The funding — led by Sequoia Capital — also included participation from Arrive, a Roc Nation company, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC as well as existing investor Signia Venture Partners. This latest funding brings Landis’ total debt and equity raised to $182 million since they launched.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Homeownership rates fall across the board

The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s Homeownership Rate was at 65.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021. This is down from both the previous quarter’s 65.6 percent, and a year earlier when it was reported at 67.9 percent. However, the Bureau cautions,” When interpreting these estimates and comparing with prior quarters and years, data users should understand and consider changes in data collection operations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, data users should apply caution when interpreting estimates of year-to-year changes because the extent of changes in data collection operations may differ across time.”
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New homeownership program launched in Rochester

A new housing initiative developed by the urban league of Rochester called L2P Westside offers lease-to-purchase affordable homes. The project offers 41 single-family homes that tenants can rent to own over a 15 year span. The rent ranges from $670 to $795 and residents have to maintain the homes. Residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy