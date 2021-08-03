Cancel
Sebastopol City Council preview

By Zoë Strickland, Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sebastopol City Council is holding a regular meeting this week, on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Right before the regular meeting, the council will also be holding a series of interviews in public session at 4:30 p.m. for various committee vacancies. To view the agenda, go here. Ministerial developments...

