Sebastopol City Council preview

Every ten years, City Council election districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each city councilmember represents about the same number of constituents. The City Council will be holding multiple hearings to receive public input on where district lines should be drawn. 8/3/2021 City Council will receive a report from staff on the redistricting process and permissible criteria to be considered to redraw district boundaries and conduct a public hearing to receive public input on district boundaries. Agenda Center 10/5/2021 Public Hearing (or Workshop) held prior to release of draft maps. Identify “neighborhoods,” “communities of interest,” and “secondary areas.” Mapping tools overview. Release Draft Maps (date to be determined.) 3/1/2022 Discuss and revise draft maps. Discuss election sequencing. Identify focus maps. 4/5/2022 Identify preferred map. Adopt map.