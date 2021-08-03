Commentary: Dreams dashed

In 2007, my husband Manoj Ghimire and I came to Windsor with the dream of opening a business that would sustain our small, but growing, family and provide a service to our community. Today, we own two convenience stores in the area; Fast and Easy Mart Windsor and Windsor Market #7. We sell essential items like toilet paper, soap, eggs, bread and milk. Our neighbors have come to depend on us and we're happy to be there for them. Even during the pandemic that has gripped our new home and the world, we have been proud to work through the struggle together.