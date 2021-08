To say Friday was a historic night for the Michigan hockey program would be an understatement. Four Wolverines were selected in the top five at the 2021 NHL Draft, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Owen Power. The defenseman was picked by Buffalo, while forward Matt Beniers (No. 2) went to Seattle, Luke Hughes (No. 4) went to New Jersey and Kent Johnson (No. 5) went to Columbus. Michigan became the first program to see four players drafted in the same top 10, let alone top five.