Check out all six: A Beer-Lover's Guide to Newport County Breweries

Beer is the result of a brewer’s artistry plus different ingredients coming together, so it is no surprise that brewers have been collaborating with each other for decades. In Hawai‘i’s beer community, where everyone knows each other, breweries have hosted homebrewers in making larger-scale recipes, beer bars have created unique selections not available elsewhere, and recent years have seen growing popularity of beer styles that use adjuncts, unusual ingredients not associated with traditional recipes. These experiments let breweries pair with restaurants, bakeries and other ventures, meaning each collaboration showcases two local and independent businesses.