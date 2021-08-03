Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Check out all six: A Beer-Lover's Guide to Newport County Breweries

Austin 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe breweries of Newport County are a six-pack of sudsy fun waiting to be gulped down, and include some innovative brews and great new places to drink them. “The Newport brewery scene is as good as anywhere in New England right now,” says Brendan O’Donnell, CEO of Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., which is in the process of constructing a multimillion-dollar expansion that will include a new rooftop beer garden and increased brewing and distilling capacity. “Everybody’s doing something different,” O’Donnell says, “and there’s something for everyone.”

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Brewery#Restaurants#World Of Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Coddington Brewing Co#Ipas#Newport The#Beer Co#I P A#Taproot Brewing Co#Brix#Ri#Quonset View Farm#Belgian#Tripel#Wine Check#General S Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Portland, MERegister Citizen

New Portland brewery to produce nonalcoholic beer only

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Portland businessman and the co-founder of Austin Street Brewery have teamed up to create Maine’s first craft brewery dedicated to brewing nonalcoholic beer. KITna Brewing will open in Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood and will be available through local shops, restaurants and bars, and via shipping...
Delaware Statedelawaretoday.com

A Guide to Delaware’s Beach Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries

Fill up your glass this summer at one of Delaware’s top breweries, wineries and distilleries located right along the coast. Planning a trip to the Delaware beaches this summer? The beer scene at the beach continues to boom, but the craft beverage movement isn’t limited to IPAs and pilsners. Sussex County is the setting for Delaware’s first winery, and now craft spirits have bellied up to the bar.
Newport County, RInewportri.com

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 28

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is July 28, the 209th day of the year — 156 days remain in 2021. On this day in 1978, the movie “Animal House” was released. Starring John Belushi, the comedy that follows the antics of fraternity members at the fictitious Faber College received mixed reviews, but grossed more than $141 million.
Newport, RIfathomaway.com

The Ultimate Newport Guide: What's New and Always Classic

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — Newport leaves little to the imagination when it comes to sharing and preserving its Gilded Age past. That's why you'll see mansion tours and their counterpart, the Cliff Walk, on every itinerary for the popular summer destination that makes for an easy city break from New York (a quick three-and-a-half hour drive) and Boston (a mere 90 minutes). And while the gilded-mirror hallways of the 70-plus room, 19th-century homes will leave your jaw on the marble floors, there are plenty off-the-port ways to enjoy the affluent coastal shores.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: Pre-Prohibition Lagers And Fruit Sours

August is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warm weather with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Oktoberfest Comes Early (San Diego, CA) – AleSmith Brewing is returning its take on the original German-style, amber lager which emerged in Germany and Austria hundreds of years ago…a beer that was made famous for being served at Munich’s Oktoberfest celebration starting in 1872. Available in 6-packs of 12-oz. cans, AleSchmidt Oktoberfest is a 5.5% ABV Märzen Lager with a fresh, polished ambience and rich malt character.
Honolulu, HIhonolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to O‘ahu’s One-of-a-Kind Collaboration Beers

Beer is the result of a brewer’s artistry plus different ingredients coming together, so it is no surprise that brewers have been collaborating with each other for decades. In Hawai‘i’s beer community, where everyone knows each other, breweries have hosted homebrewers in making larger-scale recipes, beer bars have created unique selections not available elsewhere, and recent years have seen growing popularity of beer styles that use adjuncts, unusual ingredients not associated with traditional recipes. These experiments let breweries pair with restaurants, bakeries and other ventures, meaning each collaboration showcases two local and independent businesses.
Food & Drinks985thesportshub.com

Win tickets to the Portsmouth Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewery. Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as fall-off-the-bone BBQ, wood-fired pizzas, zesty tacos, sweet treats, and more!mOffering dozens of regional and national brews, as well as outdoor games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and a bouncy house for kids! Most importantly – bring your friends and family, lawn chairs, blankets, and soak in the sun!
Amagansett, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The Hamptons

Eating in the Hamptons is all about how you do it: you can find yourself in mediocre, overpriced restaurants that you’ll regret stepping foot into, or, you can do it our way and head to the selection of actually-good places that are worth your time. On the list below, you’ll find everything from taco stands and clam shacks to sit-down restaurants that, while pricey, actually serve great food in nice environments.
Newport County, RInewportthisweek.com

Highest Sale in Newport County

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the sale of “Honeysuckle Lodge” at 225 Ruggles Ave. The oceanfront estate overlooking the Cliff Walk sold for $9,391,635. The sale represents the highest sale price of a residential property in Newport County this year and the third-highest in Rhode Island. The seller...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Your guide to 11 of the Columbus area's most popular rooftop bars, restaurants

Picture yourself gazing out over a scenic skyline while sipping your favorite cocktail, mocktail or beer while enjoying some appetizers or dinner. If that sounds appealing, no, you needn't travel to an exotic locale to enjoy such a setting. You can simply visit one of the growing number of rooftop bars and restaurants in the Columbus area.
DrinksTime Out Global

Camden Town Brewery returns to London with a massive tank party

Mark the weekend of September 4 and 5 in your diaries because that’s when it’s time to get tanked at Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party at its shiny new beer hall. After a jam-packed summer visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Bristol, the Tank Party tour is ending on a high and is coming home (at least something’s coming home) to the capital.
Drinksoutsidebusinessjournal.com

New Holland Brewing Wins Spirits Business Award for Beer Barrel Bourbon

Holland, MI (August 3, 2021) — New Holland Brewing, the Michigan based top-50 craft brewery, is honored to receive a Masters Medal from The Spirits Business in the American Whisky Masters Competition for their Beer Barrel Bourbon. Launched in 2008, the prestigious Global Spirits Masters rates and rewards excellence in spirits production, from retailers, brands, distillers and blenders around the world.
Hobbiestheculturetrip.com

Where to Go Camping in New Hampshire

Don’t be fooled by the relatively small size of the granite state of New Hampshire – with a generous offering of year-round camping with vast forests, incredible beauty and culture, as well as friendly local people, you’re guaranteed to be a happy camper – all bookable on Culture Trip. For...
Drinkssportswar.com

Was the medication a six pack of beer?

Thanks for coming by. Wish you would have introduced yourself but -- Cold Hoober Hoo 07/24/2021 5:28PM. Maybe that's my problem. sprayed in winter/early spring before budding ** -- Oregon Hoo 07/25/2021 11:30AM. If you have heavy pressure from leaf curl it’s probably a good -- Cold Hoober Hoo 07/25/2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy