Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Now here’s a final-boss-worthy Sonic toy

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rare for me to want to mention honest-to-goodness toys here, particularly the stuff that Jakks Pacific puts out, but I’ll make an eggception for this Eggman Robot Battle Set based on Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It’s so cool. I mean it. You’ve got to see it in action. As...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Sonic The Hedgehog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Amazon PS5 Restock Divides PlayStation Fans

Amazon released a new PS5 restock this morning, dividing PlayStation fans in the process. The restock dropped right as much of the east coast was beginning their workday and as the west coast was still sleeping. Despite this, supply was not able to keep up with demand, with the stock being depleted within minutes. And if this sounds familiar, it's because it's how almost every PS5 restock goes, especially with Amazon.
Hobbiesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Cards 2nd Edition Value: Are they worth anything?

Pokemon TCG prices are still at an all-time high, which has a lot of lapsed collectors digging out their old collections. Everyone knows that the big money is in 1st edition cards, but what about reprints? Is Pokemon cards’ 2nd edition value anything to write home about? Here’s the lowdown on whether or not the second edition Pokemon Trading Card Game cards are worth any money.
Video GamesPCGamesN

People are finally playing Avengers, now that it’s free

Avengers is a solid game. I gave it 7/10 in our Avengers review, and was looking forward to sticking with it – and then, well, everybody stopped playing. But suddenly, the game’s concurrent player counts on Steam have broken free from the sub-1,000 daily peaks they’ve suffered over the past year. All publisher Square Enix had to do, it turns out, was make the game free-to-play.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 25

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Let’s GO Eevee Beta, Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Prototype And Pokemon Emerald Rom Leaked Online

In addition to internal documents about Nintendo’s consoles, another round of Pokemon prototypes have been leaked online. This latest batch of data are the latest in a long line of leaked Pokemon prototypes that believed to come from the infamous Nintendo “giga-leak”, and consist of a rom for Pokemon Emerald, as well as beta versions of Pokemon Let’s GO Eevee and Pokemon Diamond/Pearl. Images from these prototypes have since begun circulating online, and contain some interesting tidbits such as the beta names for the Sinnoh Starters, and more.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

A Rare Nintendo 'Kirby' e-Reader Card From E3 2002 Has Popped Up on eBay

A rare Nintendo card that doesn’t fall into the Pokémon category has just popped up on eBay. This card was part of Nintendo’s e-Reader series of collectible cards that could be read on the GameBoy Advance (GBA) for special items and unlocked features. This particular Kirby card was handed out at the 2002 E3 event where only 100 cards would garner a second-place prize and only 10 for the first-place prize. This card is extremely rare as all existing first-place cards were either redeemed or destroyed.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite DLC roadmap: What is the Blastoise and Gardevoir release date?

Is there a Pokemon Unite DLC roadmap for any upcoming new Pokemon for Nintendo’s recently released Pokemon MOBA? The first new Pokemon developer TiMi Studios has revealed as coming to the game are Blastoise and Gardevoir, so is there a Pokemon Unite DLC release date for these two? Are there any more Pokemon coming that fans know about? When can fans expect Pokemon Unite’s Blastoise, Gardevoir, or others? Let’s see.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Let’s-a Golf

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a wonderfully chaotic and surprisingly accurate golf game. I wish there was a bit more content, but the creative boss fights and variety of different golf modes make Super Rush a unique and incredibly fun sports game. Mario Golf: Super Rush. Developer: Camelot Software Planning.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Two Point Hospital’s Sonic the Hedgehog Pack is out now

Two Point Hospital players can now claim some Sonic the Hedgehog-themed items for free, Sega and Two Point Studios have announced. The Sonic the Hedgehog Pack is available now on all platforms and lets players dress up their staff as Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails. In addition to the costumes, the pack contains a Sonic statue, a decorative rug, a giant golden ring, and more for players to decorate their hospitals with.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

What is New World? Amazon’s new open world MMO game

Amazon’s MMO game, New World, has taken Twitch by storm despite not even being out yet. Here’s everything you need to know about it. Having knocked Just Chatting and Warzone off of Twitch’s top spot, Amazon’s MMO game, New World, has become quite the sensation despite still only being in its beta phase.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

July’s Switch Online Games are a Bit Obscure

Nintendo has announced three more Super Nintendo games for their online service, and it’s likely that only diehard Super Nintendo fans will have heard of them before. On July 28, Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal will be available to play on Nintendo Switch Online. While not exactly as exciting as a Donkey Kong Country or a Super Mario World, these games may still be worth trying out once they drop.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Leak Reveals Early Wii Remote Ideas And Designs

The Nintendo "gigaleak" from 2020 is apparently the gift that keeps on giving, and now early prototypes and renders for the Wii Remote have emerged online. The designs were tweeted by game developer and preservationist lombTV, who has posted other information they've managed to pull out from the leaked data as well.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What Should You Expect With Pokemon Unite?

The brand new Pokemon MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) called “Pokemon Unite” has finally released on the Nintendo Switch, which means that it’s time for me to tell you everything you need to know about the game. After being announced over a year ago in a Pokemon Presents presentation on June 24, 2020, Pokemon Unite is now finally available to anyone who wants to try their hand at the League of Legends-esque Pokemon game, however, it is currently only available for the Nintendo Switch at this time. This new Pokemon game should hold fans of the series over until we finally get the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes that we’ve been waiting patiently for, as well as the brand new Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that is set to come out sometime next year! So, what do you need to know about Pokemon Unite?
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite launch trailer

To celebrate Pokemon Unite’s initial debut on Switch today, the game has received a new launch trailer. Get a look at the video below. Pokemon Unite is live on the Switch eShop as a free-to-play game. The mobile version will follow in September.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Even Sega thinks the new Sonic game was announced too fast

Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka has admitted that the announcement of the upcoming (as of yet unnamed) Sonic game may have been a bit premature – while justifying its reveal by way of the special occasion that was Sonic’s 30th anniversary. In an interview with 4Gamer that was translated by...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Dead Space Remake Confirmed, Will Be Current-Generation Exclusive

EA has revealed a new Dead Space Remake that will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This was shown with a short trailer. The Dead Space franchise stopped after the failure of the third and final part of the trilogy. It was developed by Visceral Games, which was later shut down by EA. While the first two Dead Space games were a massive success for the company, the third one ended up being a critical and commercial failure that put a dent over its successor.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NICKMERCS thinks Halo Infinite will die without Battle Royale like Warzone

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Halo Infinite is in trouble for not launching with a battle royale and following what Call of Duty has done with Warzone. Ever since Warzone was released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans of other shooters have been imploring developers to follow suit and bring a battle royale to their game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy