Yesterday was overwhelming for me. More and more places in Minnesota and Olmsted County started announcing that they were changing their mask policies due to the rise of COVID and I felt my heart panic a bit. The last time we saw the overflow of news like this, our schools shut down and I ended up doing a radio show and cutting commercials out of a closet in my house. The University of Minnesota Rochester is requiring them inside their locations, Olmsted County is recommending we wear them, and now Target is telling employees that face coverings are back on for team members.