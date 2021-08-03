Evening Edition: Iran’s Incoming President Promises To End Sanctions

New incoming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a speech just days before he is sworn in, has promised to improve Iranian life by ending the ‘tyrannical’ sanctions imposed by the United States. Raisi himself has been sanctioned personally by the United States for his role in the execution of political prisoners while serving as a judge. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to Bryan Leib, with ‘Iranian Americans For Liberty’, who says sanctions do work and the United States should keep the financial pressure on a cash strapped Iran.