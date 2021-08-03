Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elbert County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Elbert by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland along creeks, and other low lying areas. Target Area: Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Elbert County in east central Colorado Southeastern Adams County in northeastern Colorado Central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Byers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Byers, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Elbert County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy