Shedrick pushing the limit after roller coaster start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Kadin Shedrick came to Virginia knowing it would take time to see the floor, but no one could have seen the trials ahead. "A year without basketball was difficult practicing, working out and not getting to see how far you've come in the game," Shedrick said about his redshirt year in 2019. "Then I had a relapse with mono in January [2021] and that was just disappointing, it was really difficult for me."www.cbs19news.com
