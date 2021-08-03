Shedrick pushing the limit after roller coaster start

Most people love roller coaster rides; In the summer the amusement parks at the Jersey Shore are packed and the roller coaster is one of the most popular rides each year. But the roller coaster ride the Phillies have taken us on isn’t fun at all. Climbing two games above .500 only to lose three in a row is maddening! The Phillies have three more to go against the Atlanta Braves this weekend and winning games in your division is critical, especially the next three against the Braves. Plus don't forget about their upcoming four game series versus the Washington Nationals next week.