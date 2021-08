There were two articles in Everyone’s Column, on July 7 that really horrified me. First: “Unvaccinated must recognize certain social responsibility.” I am vaccinated and think everyone should. But it is not our decision. It is so new I can understand people’s reluctance. This person stated he is not upset about the unvaccinated dying that it’s “their own destructive behavior,” like a dodo bird. And part of our population should just die off. Really. How horrid a comparison. Oh, and “don’t worry, we will take care of your orphaned children.” Disgusting.