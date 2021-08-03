Cancel
After biopsy on nose, Hugh Jackman urges fans to get checked for skin cancer

By Alyssa Newcomb
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jackman has a history of skin cancer on his nose, so when he had another irregular spot biopsied recently, the actor posted a video reminder urging everyone to get regular skin checks and wear sunscreen. The "Wolverine" star, 52, said in a video posted on Monday that he just...

