After biopsy on nose, Hugh Jackman urges fans to get checked for skin cancer

Real Steel 2 might still be coming at some point and Hugh Jackman could be part of the equation. Shawn Levy is on a press tour for his new film Free Guy and spoke to Inverse about the cult classic. The director reveals he’s been in contact with his star after people began streaming the film on Netflix. Now, Real Steel wasn’t some critically beloved movie when it came out, but it gained quite a reaction among fans. So much so, that when the streaming platform put the film on the service, it quickly raced to the Top 10. That kind of viewer behavior never goes unnoticed and Jackman couldn’t believe what he was seeing. While it may be hard to imagine a sequel at this juncture, the world of 2021’s entertainment basically mandates that the door be kept open for any and all possibilities. After all, did you ever think we’d see any of the previous live-action Spider-Men on the big screen again?