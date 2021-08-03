Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Hits For Cycle For Third Time
On this date in Texas Rangers history, third baseman Adrián Beltré became the first player to hit for the cycle twice in his Rangers career. On August 3, 2015, Beltré accomplished the feat against the Houston Astros. He started with a triple off Lance McCullers Jr. in the first inning. Beltré then doubled off Josh Fields in the second inning, singled off Mike Fiers in the third inning and then completed the cycle with a home run off Fiers in the fifth.www.yardbarker.com
