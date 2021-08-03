Robert Lee “Bob” Buckridge
Funeral Services for 97-year-old Robert Lee "Bob" Buckridge will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial with Military Rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Grand Oaks Baptist Church Camp and/or Missouri Baptist Children's Home in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
