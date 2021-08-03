Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanberry, MO

Robert Lee “Bob” Buckridge

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Funeral Services for 97-year-old Robert Lee “Bob” Buckridge will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial with Military Rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Grand Oaks Baptist Church Camp and/or Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Stanberry, MO
Stanberry, MO
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The First Baptist Church#Roberson Funeral Home#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy