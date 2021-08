Just as falling bond yields were becoming the path of least resistance, we got an upside surprise in the services ISM and hawkish comments from Fed vice chair Clarida combo. The pre-FOMC Premium trade in NZD/USD is now over 100-pips in the green and Tuesday's Premium trade was up +80 pips until the bounce in yields. I informed the WhatsApp Broadcast Group (see below) that I remained long gold from 1812 until 1832; and that's where gold topped out before plunging after ISM and Clarida.