Re: Just because I am bored ...

I just want it to be like old times. I just want to be outside with our backs on the grass and eyes up at the stars. I just want it to be like old times where we are laughing the night away and we are smiling at the little specks of light in the pitch black sky. As we share comfort and warmth in each other’s embrace, finding a home under the thousands of nebulas and galaxies shining down on us. We do not have anyone but each other, and the night sky is the only other person who knows all of our secrets.