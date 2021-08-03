Re: Just because I am bored ...

Resonance is a personal essay series where writers explore their emotional relationship to specific pieces of music. For most of my life, I would describe myself as “boy crazy.” When I was in preschool, I became jealous every time my college-aged male teacher spoke to a woman his age (problematic) (of me). In middle school, I tried to understand my pubescent body through hundreds of pages of My Chemical Romance fan fiction (problematic?) (of me?) and had my first boyfriend. By the time college came around, I was ready to know what this whole “sex” thing was about, but for the most part, I was too nervous to have it—until 2017, when I met a guy who almost certainly liked the band Beirut more than he liked me.
