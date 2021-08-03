Watch St. Vincent rock “Los Ageless” in preview of upcoming streaming concert

It seemed inevitable that Weezer would contribute a track to The Metallica Blacklist. An anniversary album for a heavy metal band? Check. A compilation featuring covers by 54 different artists? Check. The chance to perform “Enter Sandman,” arguably the most famous Metallica song? Check, check, check. Indeed, unlike the other covers we’ve heard from the Blacklist so far — including Jason Isbell’s hoedown version of “Sad But True” and J Balvin’s reggaeton rendition of “Wherever I May Roam” — Weezer’s cover of “Enter Sandman” is pretty straightforward. Rivers Cuomo wails, he shreds, and he sounds very happy to be doing what he’s doing. And...