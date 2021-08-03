Cancel
Watch St. Vincent rock “Los Ageless” in preview of upcoming streaming concert

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent has shared a preview from her upcoming Down and Out Downtown streaming concert special. The clip captures a rendition of “Los Ageless,” which Annie Clark mostly played solo with her trusty electric guitar during her tour in support of 2017’s MASSEDUCTION. For the stream, though, St. Vincent recruited a full backing band, dubbed the Down and Out Downtown Band, which gives “Los Ageless” an extra dimension on the live stage.

