When Ben McLemore signed with the Lakers on the buyout market last season, he almost immediately led to one of the funniest tweets LeBron James has ever sent:. Unfortunately for him — and the Lakers, to be honest — that was about the extent of his contributions. McLemore never earned the trust of the coaching staff defensively, which is fair, because he is an absolute tire fire on that end. But it was unfortunate nonetheless, as he was one of the better shooters on the team (arguably the best, considering previous reputation).