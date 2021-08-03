Cancel
Bills hold first padded practice of training camp

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field in Orchard Park Tuesday, before earning an off day Wednesday. They had their first padded practice of training camp, which means real football is closer than ever. "This day never changes, right?” said Head Coach Sean McDermott....

www.whec.com

NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys hit with another crucial Dak Prescott injury update

After cashing in big time in the offseason, Dak Prescott got all the reassurance he needed that the Dallas Cowboys were fully investing in the star quarterback for the long run. Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season abruptly, Prescott has been grinding to get back...
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLchatsports.com

4 Tennessee Titans who are on huge roster bubbles during training camp

Tennessee Titans (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have a few guys on roster bubbles as we near camp. Take a deep breath. If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan you can almost feel the mist from the sprinklers and smell the freshly cut grass as July 27th gets closer. Well, depending on where you live, that may not be accurate. Taking a deep breath could mean you smell the exhaust of industrial vehicles while you gulp down another Gatorade to try and escape the heat as it beats down on you.
NFLchatsports.com

Madden NFL 22 Releases Schedule for Ratings Reveal of Top Positions

Player ratings for the Madden NFL 22 video game are set to debut as part of "Madden Ratings Week" on ESPN beginning Sunday. EA Sports announced Wednesday select positions will be highlighted each day along with members of the "99 Club"—the players who've achieved the highest possible overall rating in this year's game, who'll be revealed on Get Up each day.
NFLUSA Today

3 observations from Day 6 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2021 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 6 of camp on Tuesday, which was the first time all summer the team practiced in full pads:. Tip drill kind of day. The word “tip” or...
Las Vegas Sun

Tate Martell is nonparticipant on first day of UNLV camp

Tate Martell did not suit up on the first day of UNLV training camp, but it’s only a matter of time before the high-profile transfer jumps into the team’s quarterback battle. UNLV opened camp on Wednesday with a two-hour practice session, and the addition of Martell has instilled some hope...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans sign TE Luke Stocker, activate Bud Dupree from Reserve/COVID-19 list and more roster notes

The Tennessee Titans announced a flurry of roster moves to start training camp on Saturday morning. The first piece of news saw the team bring back a familiar face in veteran tight end Luke Stocker. A 10-year veteran who played at the University of Tennessee, Stocker played with the Titans in 2017-2018. He appeared in 19 games during his two years as a Titan. He most recently played with the Falcons in 2019-2020.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Frank Reich Comments On Possible Nick Foles Trade.

Chicago Bears third string QB Nick Foles isn't happy in Chicago but he's not helping the Bears out in any way. He's blocked at least three trades out of town thanks to his no trade clause but continues to pout around camp. Earlier this week he sent some smoke signals...

