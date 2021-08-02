Launch of Southern California Healthcare Delivery Science Center Marks Exciting New Future for LA-area Public Health System
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted vulnerable populations and the multiple barriers they face in accessing quality healthcare. In this era of rising costs and harsh social inequities, public hospital and clinic professionals are searching for novel ways to improve healthcare access and delivery. Yet many innovations never get as far as clinical practice, or they are put into action and fail before being tested fully.news.usc.edu
