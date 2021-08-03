The Weeknd Sees Kids in His Future

For generations, the story of Matilda Wormwood, originally told in Roald Dahl's beloved 1988 novel, has struck a chord with readers and audiences—especially kids. The 1996 movie adaptation, starring Mara Wilson as the young, bookish heroine and Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as her neglectful parents, is still a family classic and is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Aug. 2. Meanwhile, Matilda's empowering adventures are still so popular that, in 2010, a musical adaptation premiered and went on to run on Broadway and in the West End for several years. And now, that musical version is in the process of being adapted into another feature film with a whole new cast, including Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, that's due to premiere on Netflix in December 2022. But if you're someone who grew up with the 1996 movie, it may always be the best version in your book. And in that case, you may be curious what all the child actors from Matilda are up to today, a quarter of a century after the film came out. So to see what Wilson and her co-stars look like now, read on.