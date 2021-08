The public is encouraged to provide input to the City of Ames on its 2021-22 CDBG and HOME Annual Action Plan, which will outline the proposed activities, project locations, and proposed budgets being funded by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. This funding would cover the program year beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME funds can be used to implement a wide variety of community and economic development activities directed toward neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and the provision of improved community facilities and services.