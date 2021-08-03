Cancel
NBA

NBA Free Agency: P.J. Tucker Makes Shocking Move to Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso
Veteran power forward P.J. Tucker was one of a handful of disgruntled veterans on the Houston Rockets at the start of the 2020-2021 season. Joining the likings of Russell Westbrook and James Harden, Tucker wanted a way out.

Westbrook got his wish during the offseason as he was re-routed to the Washington Wizards after one year. Harden played in Houston for a few weeks before his eventual ultimatum landed him with the Brooklyn Nets.

Tucker was the last domino to fall, but he eventually found himself traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after appearing in 32 games with the Rockets. Tucker had several trade suitors last season, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

Considering former Rockets President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was running the show in Philadelphia, where the Sixers could use a veteran power forward to come off the bench, it came as no surprise Tucker was a trade target in Philly.

However, the Rockets made it clear that negotiating trades with Morey and the Sixers wasn't an interest of theirs. So, they struck a deal with the Bucks. Tucker's time with the Bucks worked out well. As he was a valuable veteran coming off Milwaukee's bench in the regular season and the playoffs, the 36-year-old power forward had a hand in the Bucks' championship success this past season.

After having Tucker on board for 43 total games last season, Milwaukee wanted to run it back with the veteran forward. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Bucks planned to offer Tucker a two-year deal. Considering the success he's had with the Bucks, winning his first championship, it seemed a return to Milwaukee would be a no-brainer move for Tucker.

But the veteran forward had other plans when free agency started on Monday. Sure, Tucker got his two-year contract in free agency, but it wasn't with Milwaukee. Instead, he inked a two-year deal with the Miami Heat in a shocking turn of events.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tucker's deal will be worth $15 million over two seasons. Not only does that surely take a potential power forward off the board for the Sixers, but it adds another stellar weapon to the Miami Heat, who've made rapid improvements at the start of the new league year on Monday.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.

