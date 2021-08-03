Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Riverdale High set to honor former principal; football program will name indoor facility ‘Hulon Watson Football Fieldhouse’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when you did not have to listen closely to hear the traffic behind Riverdale High School whisking by on I-24. When the school opened in Fall 1972, not much was found on the westside of the interstate. In fact, seven years later, after the late Edward Elam Carlton hired Hulon Watson as principal, in 1979, the then director of schools drove his new hire out to the school for his first official visit as principal.

