Salesforce.com’s stock (NYSE: CRM) has gained 7% since the end of FY 2021 (ended January 2021), in comparison the S&P 500 gained 17%. The company has seen a high revenue growth over recent years, while net income has grown steadily. In Q1 FY 2022 (ended April 2022) the company recorded a solid revenue growth of 23% y-o-y with the Customer 360 platform gaining traction. Remaining performance obligation at the end of the first quarter was at $35.0 billion, an increase of 19% y-o-y. Cash generated from operations saw a high growth of 74% y-o-y. We believe as organizations turn to cloud and the company continues on the path of innovation, the stock will also continue to grow.