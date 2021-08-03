Activision: Next Call of Duty “Really Robust Game at Launch;” “Seamless Experience” for Current and Next-Gen Consoles
During today’s financial conference call for investors and analysts, Activision Blizzard executives talked about the next Call of Duty game. Chief operating officer Daniel Alegre talked a bit about the game (which is being developed by Sledgehammer Games) during the prepared remarks, including the confirmation that it’ll be cross-generation and it’ll involve even deeper integration with Warzone.twinfinite.net
