Activision: Next Call of Duty “Really Robust Game at Launch;” “Seamless Experience” for Current and Next-Gen Consoles

A new patent from Sony and PlayStation, which could be for the PS5, has surfaced online and it has some PlayStation fans worried. Sony is constantly filing for patents, including gaming patents. Some of these patents evolve into actual technology and products, but many of them never graduate beyond concept. As a result, Sony patents should always be taken with a grain of salt and not given much attention. However, every once in a while a particularly interesting one surfaces and makes the rounds. Today, we have an example of the latter.