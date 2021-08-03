Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Activision: Next Call of Duty “Really Robust Game at Launch;” “Seamless Experience” for Current and Next-Gen Consoles

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 2 days ago

During today’s financial conference call for investors and analysts, Activision Blizzard executives talked about the next Call of Duty game. Chief operating officer Daniel Alegre talked a bit about the game (which is being developed by Sledgehammer Games) during the prepared remarks, including the confirmation that it’ll be cross-generation and it’ll involve even deeper integration with Warzone.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Game Console#Sledgehammer Games#Warzone#Raven#Call Of Duty Is#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update Is Great News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 was released more than six months ago, yet it's still very challenging to buy. Each week, a couple of new PS5 restocks release, usually with very limited stock, and the supply is depleted within minutes, sometimes less. It doesn't matter if it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Costco, or any other major retailer; since pre-orders went live last September, buying the PS5 has been a nightmare for many PlayStation fans.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Among Us collector’s editions revealed for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox

Innersloth is partnering with Maximum Games to release three different collector’s editions of Among Us on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Among Us developer Innersloth has announced that console owners can look forward to three physical collector’s editions of its popular social deduction game. Earlier...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

We’re eight months into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything from organised scalpers hoarding the machines to resell for profit, to semiconductor shortages causing bottlenecks...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5: Sony no longer selling more expensive PlayStation 5 at a loss, company announces

Sony is no longer selling the more expensive PlayStation 5 at a loss, according to a new report. In the lead-up to the release, and since it came out in November, the PS5 has been rumoured to be expensive for Sony to produce. It has also been very difficult for the company to make in enough numbers, leading to widespread and long-running issues even finding somewhere to buy the console.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Could Be Bad News for PS5 Players

A new patent from Sony and PlayStation, which could be for the PS5, has surfaced online and it has some PlayStation fans worried. Sony is constantly filing for patents, including gaming patents. Some of these patents evolve into actual technology and products, but many of them never graduate beyond concept. As a result, Sony patents should always be taken with a grain of salt and not given much attention. However, every once in a while a particularly interesting one surfaces and makes the rounds. Today, we have an example of the latter.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty 2021 will probably be revealed via Warzone event

Traditionally, a brand new Call of Duty title is expected to launch each year and in 2021 is no different. Activision are yet to confirm the existence of this year's Call of Duty but the official announcement should be dropping in the coming months. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 sales top 10 million as it becomes fastest-selling PlayStation console

The PS5 is the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever, having now topped 10 million units sold worldwide. Sony announced the new milestone for the PS5 through a Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post earlier today on July 28. The sales milestone of 10 million PS5 consoles being sold actually comes from earlier this month on July 18, meaning the PS5 has surpassed the 10 million mark in 248 days total.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The return of Dead Space on next-gen

It’s the confirmation that many have been after – Dead Space is back!. Yep, that’s right, EA have announced that Dead Space will return, totally rebuilt from the ground up on the Frostbite Engine to ensure that next-gen players on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC get to experience the sci-fi classic horror like never before. Expect an improved story, characters, and gameplay, along with stunning visuals and audio.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Dead Space Remake Announced for Next-Gen Consoles and PC

Dead Space is returning, over 10 years after the game’s original release. An upcoming remake was announced yesterday at EA Play Live 2021, where a teaser trailer reveals the dimly lit USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror classic will only be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, so it should be a fairly substantial upgrade over the original from a technical standpoint.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Raven Has Seen Explosive Growth of Almost 50% in a Year

Activision isn’t kidding around when it comes to staffing up for support on the Call of Duty franchise. Raven Software, who took over development and support of Call of Duty: Warzone following Infinity Ward, has reportedly hired more than a 100 new employees in the last year. This analysis was done by VGC, who gained these numbers by looking at public LinkedIn profiles to see who updated their place of employment to Raven since August 2020.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Amazon’s MMO New World overtakes Warzone on Twitch

Amazon’s new Massively Multiplayer Online game New World seems to getting off to a good start as it was able to rack up more than half a million viewers, easily beating out Warzone and other top games or categories. New World is the latest game from Amazon Games Studio and...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Lost In Random Now Has A Confirmed Release Date

EA Play Live 2021 has concluded and, actually, had a few things of interest for Nintendo Switch owners. Of course there are new seasons on the way for Apex Legends and Knockout City, as you'd expect, but we also got a firm release date for an intriguing new game. Lost...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New World Closed Beta is Wildly Popular on Steam and Twitch

The New World Closed Beta has launched and it looks like it's pretty popular — it's doing pretty darn well in terms of players on Steam and over 700,000 people are watching people play the game on Twitch. New World is the upcoming MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. Players had...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Ubisoft to release a new free to play mobile game by March 2022

Video game giant Ubisoft recently published their financial report for Q1 2021 and along with it comes quite interesting information for mobile gamers. While, of course, the company’s main focus remains on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Microsoft Windows, the report hinted that a new mobile game by Ubisoft could be announced in the near future, most probably by March 2022. Read on to know more although note that at this point, the article is pure speculation based on known facts.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Next Dragon Age Game Launches 2023 Sources Claim

“Sources familiar” with the next upcoming Dragon Age game have reportedly stated the game’s release date is set for 2023. While announced back in 2018, we have heard surprisingly little about the game. We did get a teaser trailer during The Game Awards 2020, and recent concept art revealed the return of the Antivan Crows. The recent EA Play live also had no sign of it, but Bioware had previously announced they would not be showing anything at that time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy