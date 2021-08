Apple hopes to add its facial recognition technology to all of its larger products, according to a new rumour.Since it was released with the iPhone X in 2017, the Face ID sensor has come to most of Apple’s devices. It has also made its way to some iPads, with the Pro models also getting the same sensors.But the rest of Apple’s line-up is yet to benefit from Apple’s facial recognition developments. Apple has brought its fingerprint sensor, known as TouchID, to some of its latest Macs – but that is the only biometric sensor that any of its computers have.Adding facial...