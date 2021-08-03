Pokemon Go pandemic gameplay could be changed again as Niantic will "monitor health and safety gudielines

Pokemon Go could be adding some new Pokemon next month. Earlier today, Niantic released a look ahead at the events taking place in Pokemon Go in August. The blogpost released on Pokemon Go's website revealed few new details about next month's events, besides recaps of the previously announced Ultra Unlock: Part 1 and Ultra Unlock: Part 2 events. However, it appears that Pokemon Go will add a new Legendary Pokemon later this month, as the blog post noted to "stay tuned" to see which Pokemon would appear in five-star raids after August 20th. Additionally, it also teased the addition of new Pokemon by stating that "a certain Pokemon" would appear during the August 24th and August 31st Spotlight Hours. These are deliberate obfuscations and seem to tease upcoming new additions to the game, as opposed to either costumed Pokemon or previously available Pokemon. For context, Pokemon Go has announced Spotlight Hour Pokemon ahead of various events before, which strongly hints that the upcoming month will see some new Pokemon.