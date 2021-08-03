Cancel
Pokemon Go pandemic gameplay could be changed again as Niantic will "monitor health and safety gudielines

By Ali Jones
gamesradar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Pokemon Go developer Niantic says it will "continue to monitor health and safety guidance related to outdoor activities" in response to player concerns over gameplay changes. While the statement, provided to GamesRadar+ via a company spokesperson, does not commit to rolling back the changes, it does open the door...

