Lady Tigers Golf Team finishes 3rd at Lafayette Jeff Invitational
Congrats to the LHS Girls Golf team for finishing third today at the Lafayette Invitational held at Battle Ground Golf Course. The team shot a total score of 350 and was led by Audrey Patterson and Ella Taylor’ scores of 82. Brooke Reeves had a 92, Anna Robbins a 94 and Kate Williams a 102 to round out the top 5. On the reserve team, Emma Hornbecker shot a 107, Kora Patrick shot a 130 and Mikayla Mace shot a 129. Great Job by the Lady Tigers!lebanonathletics.com
