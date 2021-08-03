Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lady Tigers Golf Team finishes 3rd at Lafayette Jeff Invitational

lebanonathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to the LHS Girls Golf team for finishing third today at the Lafayette Invitational held at Battle Ground Golf Course. The team shot a total score of 350 and was led by Audrey Patterson and Ella Taylor’ scores of 82. Brooke Reeves had a 92, Anna Robbins a 94 and Kate Williams a 102 to round out the top 5. On the reserve team, Emma Hornbecker shot a 107, Kora Patrick shot a 130 and Mikayla Mace shot a 129. Great Job by the Lady Tigers!

lebanonathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Reserve Team#Tigers Golf Team#Great Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Tiger's Bahamas invitational returns with expanded field

Tiger Woods announced the return of his Bahamas golf event in December after missing last year due to Covid-19, with a field expanded from 18 to 20 players. There was, however, no indication from Woods, still recovering from injuries in a single-car crash last February, that he would be able to compete in the Hero World Challenge, to be played at the Albany resort on December 2-5.
The Pilot-Independent

LongBow Ladies Golf League report for July 14

Twenty-four LongBow Ladies League members teed off on a smoky July 21 to play the second league championship qualifier. A fun game eased the usual tournament jitters. The instructions for the game, called Loons, were as follows. The first player to have the low net score on a hole received...
chetekalert.com

Lady Bulldogs attend team camp

Players from the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser volleyball team continued to fine-tune their skills and conditioning as eight junior and seniors represented the Lady Bulldogs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Varsity Team Camp held on July 9–10. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Sophie Nichols, Kora Claflin, and Kendal Evans; in back are Olivia Schofield, Anna Widiker, Greta Jorstad, Mariah Bilodeau, Mariah Mitchell and Coach Eric (no last name provided). Contact days for the high school volleyball team began this week on Tuesday, July 27, and will take place again on Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30. The first practice for C-W’s high school team is Monday, Aug. 16.
boonvilleathletics.com

Girls Golf finishes 6th place at Mt. Vernon Invitational

The girls golf team started their season at the Mt. Vernon Invitational playing 18 holes. BHS placed 6th overall in team scores. Leading individual scores were Lillie Redmon with a 6th place finish overall and Maranda Scarborough with a 10th place overall finish. Good job to everyone. The ladies will be back in action at Boonville Country Club on Wednesday at 1pm against Heritage Hills.
The State-Journal

Juniper Wednesday Ladies Golf League results

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 45 golfers participating. Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m. First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first...
Golfyoursportsedge.com

Rocco Zakutney’s Strong Finish Secures Cullan Brown Invitational Win

An eagle and two birdies Friday helped St. Mary senior Rocco Zakutney win the second annual Bluegrass Golf Tour Cullan Brown Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club. Zakutney eagled the par-5 17th hole to finish the back-nine at 3-under. He came in with an even-par 36 to claim the title by one shot over day one leader Logan Liles of Lewis County.
Henry County Local

2021 Lady Cats Golf Preview

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 502-845-2858.
Observer-Reporter

Golf: Rohanna finishes 2nd in Symetra event

Rachel Rohanna shot a final round of 1-under par 70 Sunday and finished in second place in the Symetra’s Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in Albany, N.Y. A Waynesburg native, Rohanna finished at 6-under for the three-round tournament and was two shots behind winner Lila Vu, who closed with a 68.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Golf: Waska finishes 17th at State Amateur

Stillwater Area High School graduate Wyatt Wasko finished in a tie for 17th place in the 118th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 21 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove. Wasko, who is a member of the golf team at Gustavus Adolphus, finished at even par...
Murfreesboro, TNMurfreesboro Post

Siegel girls' golf team wins 'Boro Invitational

The Siegel Stars repeated as girls champions at the 19th annual Murfreesboro Invitational at Champions Run Golf Course on Monday. Jessica Hoeft, now a senior, was again consistent as she shot a 2-over par 74, the same score she shot last year in the victory and for her second straight low medalist at the event.
London, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Talented roster returning for Lady Cardinal golf team

LONDON -- South Laurel girls golf coach Steve King is excited for the season to begin with a talented roster returning after garnering experience and success last seasons. "South Laurel girls golf is on the right track," he said. "When I began coaching the girls team in 2015, I struggled to get any players. For a few years, we only had one or two on the team. In 2018, we only had two payers, and in 2019, we grew to three players. Last season, we had a big leap to nine players and this year we've grown to 10 players.
Golfyoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Cullan Brown Invitational Girls Golf

The first round of the 2021 Cullan Brown Invitational was played Thursday afternoon at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. The final round will be contested Friday at Calvert City Country Club. Check out some of the girls’ golf action from the first round in this YSE photo gallery. 2021...
Brainerd Dispatch

Golf: Israelson ties for 3rd

MAPLE GROVE — Andrew Israelson of the Vintage at Staples fired a final round 67 Wednesday, July 21, to tie for third in the 118th MGA Amateur Championship at Rush Creek Golf Club. Iraelson’s three-day 207 was six shots short of winner Derek Hitchner of Minikahda Club who fired a...
Princeton, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Senior led Lady Tigers golf team enter 2021 with high expectations

Hopes are high for the Princeton Community Lady Tigers golf team as they enter 2021. Their roster is among the most experienced in the Pocket Athletic Conference as they return four seniors in Katie Dunkel, Lexi Bane, Reagan Cochren and Korinth Whetstone and a junior in Carissa Brown. The veteran group will mentor freshman newcomers Mackenzie Thompson, Macy Brines, Amy McDonald and Katherine McDonald.
Bowling Green Daily News

Lang finishes tied for ninth at Gator Invitational

Greenwood’s Jacob Lang shot an even-par 72 to finish tied for the ninth in the Greenwood Gator Boys’ Invitational on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club. Madison Central’s Warren Thomis was the individual winner, shooting a 3-under 69. Taylor County’s Luke Coyle and Madisonville-North Hopkin’s Jackson Hill finished tied for second one shot back.
eldoranewspapers.com

Six Tigers on top team

South Hardin softball had a West-leading six first-team selections on the All-NICL West Softball Teams released earlier this month. The top-team group is led by unanimous first-team picks Hailey Rosonke at pitcher, Faith Owens at catcher, Rachel Rosonke at second base, and Josie Raska in the outfield. Ellie Anderson and Shelby May were utility first-teamers.
News Enterprise

Boys' golf team outlooks

2020 Postseason: Region tournament tied for fifth. Allan Lockwood finished seventh at state tournament. Key returnees: Reece Cowley Fr., Sawyer Hess So., Seth Holbrook Sr. Others to watch: Talon Garcia Fr., Rylan Jones 7th., Simms McDougal Fr. Key losses: Allan Lockwood (4-time region champion), Caleb Young, Gabe Graham. Coach’s Comment:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy