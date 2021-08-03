Lady Tigers Golf Team finishes 3rd at Lafayette Jeff Invitational

LONDON -- South Laurel girls golf coach Steve King is excited for the season to begin with a talented roster returning after garnering experience and success last seasons. "South Laurel girls golf is on the right track," he said. "When I began coaching the girls team in 2015, I struggled to get any players. For a few years, we only had one or two on the team. In 2018, we only had two payers, and in 2019, we grew to three players. Last season, we had a big leap to nine players and this year we've grown to 10 players.