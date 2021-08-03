Cancel
Texas State

San Antonio Zoo® & HEB Honors Texas Teachers Throughout August

By Johnnie Walker
y100fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio — San Antonio Zoo welcomes Texas teachers and their families to the zoo for Teacher Appreciation Month sponsored by HEB. Teachers will receive a free standard admission ticket to San Antonio Zoo and 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit. To qualify, the teacher must be an active teacher at any school district in the state of Texas, employed by an accredited K-12 public, private, or parochial institution in Texas.

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

