Overton County, TN

Unvaccinated City Employees To Mask Up

By Editor
livingstonenterprise.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity and county officials along with local health professionals gathered for a press conference yesterday to provide updates on rising COVID-19 cases in the county. During the conference, Livingston Mayor Curtis Hayes stated all unvaccinated city employees will be required to wear masks, effective immediately. Furthermore, anyone who enters Livingston City Hall will be required to have a temperature screening and asked to wear a mask while inside.

www.livingstonenterprise.net

