Rabine to Pritzker: 'Stop bullying Illinois children'

Gary Rabine has had enough of what he sees as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s one-man rule when it comes to the subject of school policy in the age of COVID-19. “Stop bullying Illinois children into getting an experimental vaccine,” the Bull Valley businessman who recently launched his campaign against Pritzker posted on Facebook and Twitter. “I’m calling on JB Pritzker to immediately issue an executive order banning K-12 school districts, private schools and colleges in Illinois from mandating and requiring students to get a COVID vaccine.”