Report: Kings 'Definitely Have Interest' in Pascal Siakam

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago
While Pascal Siakam trade rumors have subsided in the past few days, interest around the league still remains for the Toronto Raptors' former All-Star.

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly a team interested in adding the 27-year-old Siakam, The Athletic's Sam Amick told Duce Mason and Morgan Ragan.

"The Kings definitely have interest," Amick said. "They would like a crack at him, but again, it's just a matter of what does that look like."

While Amick said he couldn't speak about a potential trade offer, he mentioned the names Marvin Bagley and Buddy Hield as the types of players the Kings could offer Toronto in a trade.

Toronto had reportedly been shopping Siakam around the league prior to the NBA Draft and had been looking to acquire a star. Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Ben Simmons were all named connected to the Raptors, though it does not appear trade discussions got very far with Portland, Washington, or Philadelphia.

While a trade with the Kings would not bring back anyone of Siakam's caliber, it would in theory allow Toronto to continue to retool around a younger group of players that includes OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Scottie Barnes. Toronto could move Siakam to Sacramento for some of their younger talent or future draft capital and try to reset for another season with the younger core.

