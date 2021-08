In 2021, you actually have to work to avoid MLB Draft content. Run a Google search, and you’ll find mock drafts, bios on all the high school and college kids waiting to hear their names called, glimpses ahead to 2022. While it’s not quite at the level of the NFL or NBA drafts, which at times manage to overshadow the games themselves, there’s no question that baseball’s amateur selection process is growing ever larger, a point demonstrated by its positioning this year as part of MLB’s All-Star Week festivities.