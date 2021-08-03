Cancel
Minot, ND

Victims of fatal fairgrounds crash identified

By Editorials
Minot Daily News
 4 days ago

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased victim of a fatal head on crash early Sunday as Jamie Scott, 42, of Mandan. Scott was driving a 2014 Polaris OHV through the parking lot at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds when the vehicle swerved and struck an unoccupied, parked 2019 Hyndai Elantra head on. The Polaris overturned and both Scott and his passenger, Colleen Scott, 41, of Mandan, were ejected.

